Iranian flights to Erbil and Sulaymaniyah suspended

Today, Friday, September 25, 2026, the decision to suspend all flights between Iran and the two international airports of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah came into effect. This measure was taken at the same time as the suspension of Iranian flights to other Iraqi airports due to US sanctions.

The Kurdish media of the Kurdistan Region reported, citing Reuters, that all Iranian flights to the international airports of Erbil and Sulaymaniyah have been suspended as of today, Friday, September 25, 2026.

On the other hand, and within the framework of the same measure, the management of Najaf International Airport has also decided to suspend all roundtrip flights between this airport and Iran from 2 am today until further notice.The airport management has informed airlines not to take any action to operate these flights until new instructions are received.

Regarding Kirkuk Airport, Hardi Saleh, the airport spokesman, announced that there are no flights from this airport to Iranian airports and no aircraft have flown to this country. He emphasized that Kirkuk Airport fully follows the instructions of the Civil Aviation Organization and relevant institutions, and flights are also operated according to the official schedule.

These developments come after the US Treasury Department on September 8 sanctioned 36 entities related to the Iranian aviation sector, 27 of which were airlines. This action has caused Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to also follow the decisions to suspend flights.