Erbil launches new digital vehicle registration and ownership transfer system

The Erbil Provincial Traffic Department announced the launch of a new digital vehicle registration and ownership transfer system; a system that allows citizens to complete some of the steps related to issuing, registering, and transferring vehicles online and from home.

According to Kurdistan Press, citing "Khandan", Hayman Mirani, Director General of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Interior, announced in a press conference on Sunday that the digital vehicle registration system in Erbil has officially launched.

He cited the high volume of requests and congestion at the provincial traffic department as the reason for implementing this project in Erbil, and said that preparations for implementing this system in the cities of Sulaymaniyah and Halabja are also underway.Mirani explained that the full implementation of this project requires special buildings and equipment, and in the first phase, its activities have begun in the heavy vehicles section of the Erbil Traffic Department. Also, vehicle registration cards will be issued in the form of small cards with increased security and protection measures.

He added that through this system, citizens can complete some of the steps of issuing, registering, and transferring vehicle ownership online and from home; a measure that, according to him, increases the security of vehicle ownership and reduces the possibility of fraudulent or fraudulent transfer of a vehicle to another person’s name.

The Director General of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Ministry of Interior Court also referred to some past cases and said that there were cases where an individual registered a large number of vehicles in his name.According to him, in one of these cases, 1,280 cars were registered in the name of an individual, whose ownership status became problematic after his death.

Mirani asked the owners of such cars to register the cars in the name of the real owner within 90 days.

In another part of his speech about cars that are not usable on the road, he said that there are three major problems in this regard, including cars that have been in accidents, burned out, and submerged in water. According to Mirani, according to the relevant guidelines, these cars are not considered safe for traffic on the roads.

The launch of a new digital vehicle registration and transfer system in the Kurdistan Region is part of the government's program to digitize public services, reduce bureaucracy, and expedite citizen affairs.