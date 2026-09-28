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Several explosions heard in Erbil; possibility of targeting headquarters of Kurdish opposition groups in Iran
News 2026-09-28 17:02 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Several explosions heard in Erbil; possibility of targeting headquarters of Kurdish opposition groups in Iran

Iraqi media reported several explosions in Erbil; according to published reports, the headquarters of Kurdish opposition groups in Iran has been targeted.

 

 

According to KurdPress, Iraqi media reported hearing several explosions in Erbil.

Al-Ahed Network announced that the headquarters of Kurdish opposition groups in Iran’s Kuisanjaq area have been targeted by drone attacks.

This news has not yet been confirmed or denied by official Iraqi and Iranian media and institutions.

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