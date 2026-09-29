17,000 trucks stalled at 3 country borders / Iran's export markets at risk of destruction

West Azerbaijan Service- The chairman of the board of directors of the Iranian International Transport Companies Association said: "Currently, all land trade borders of the country are busy and are facing high truck delays. Capital dormancy, fleet dormancy, and the grounding of the Iranian fleet are among the consequences of this situation, and these cases will show their effects in the long term.

"According to KurdPress, Ehsan Malekzadeh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Iranian International Transport Companies Association, told Mehr about the latest situation of truck traffic at the country's borders: "Given the closure and disruption of sea borders in southern ports, as well as the problem that has arisen at the country's air borders, we are facing problems in sending goods, and this has led to an increase in the volume of traffic on the country's road routes."

Trucks' standstill at the borders has reached 20 days

He added: "Unfortunately, the increase in the volume of traffic on the country's road routes has caused the truck standstill at the exit borders to increase to an average of 17 to 20 days."The chairman of the board of directors of the Iranian International Transport Companies Association stated: Currently, the highest amount of truck stagnation is related to the Poldasht border, and after that, the Bazargan and Dogharun borders are also facing high congestion and truck density.

He clarified: In general, all land trade borders of the country are currently crowded and facing high truck stagnation.

17,000 trucks are waiting at the three country borders

Malekzadeh continued: Currently, about 7,000 trucks are waiting at the Bazargan border. About 6,000 trucks are also waiting to leave at the Dogharun border, and about 4,000 trucks are in line at the Poldasht border.

He noted: The volume of truck stagnation at the Rimdan, Sarv, and Razi borders is slightly lower, but overall, a large volume of foreign fleets are also currently waiting in lines to leave the country.Drivers waste a month of their 6-month visas in line at the border

In response to the question of what effects the trucks' long queues have on the country's trade, the chairman of the board of directors of the Iranian International Transport Companies Association said: "Our drivers receive visas to travel to European countries, and given the current conditions, it is very difficult to obtain these visas. Drivers usually receive 6-month visas, but keep in mind that a month of this period may be spent in line at the border.

Truck stops have increased transportation costs

He emphasized: This issue causes part of the driver's visa validity to be spent in line at the border, so to speak, and this visa is burned; on the other hand, these stops definitely increase transportation costs, and ultimately Iran's export goods are no longer profitable for the foreign party and foreign customers.Malekzadeh continued: “In practice, we are easily losing export markets that we have worked hard to gain for years.”

He said: “These are some of the effects of the long lines of trucks at the country’s exit borders. Part of this problem is also related to the drivers themselves; a person who has a family and has his own problems, but has to wait for 20 to 25 days in the desert with minimal facilities behind the border.”Suspension of trucks makes Iranian exports uneconomical for customers

The chairman of the board of directors of the Iranian International Transport Companies Association concluded: In addition to the problems it creates for drivers, this issue will have much greater effects on the country's foreign trade; dormant capital, dormant fleet, and grounding of the Iranian fleet are among the consequences of this situation, and these cases will show their effects in the long term.