Secretary General of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan welcomes Iranian Consul General in Erbil

According to KurdPress, in continuation of the consultations between the political parties and movements of the Kurdistan Region with the diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Salahaddin Mohammad Bahaeddin, Secretary General of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan, met with Faramarz Asadi, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in this city on Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Erbil and discussed developments in the region, Iraq and the region.

In this meeting, which was held in the presence of Dr. Mohammad Hawdiani, member of the Political Bureau and head of the Relations Office of the Islamic Union of Kurdistan, discussions and exchanges were held on the latest internal developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq and the region.The two sides also emphasized the importance of strengthening relations and partnerships between them.