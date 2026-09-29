Ministry of Peshmerga: US withdrawal from Kurdistan Region without establishing a defense system is worrisome

The Ministry of Peshmerga of the Kurdistan Region announced that the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region in complex and unstable regional conditions, without establishing a system to provide air defense, is a cause for concern, and emphasized that the responsibility for protecting the skies of the Kurdistan Region, as part of Iraqi airspace, lies with the federal government of Iraq.

According to KurdPress, citing "Khandan", the Ministry of Peshmerga of the Kurdistan Region announced in a statement that US forces will withdraw from Iraqi territory, including the Kurdistan Region, on September 30; a move that follows an agreement between the federal government of Iraq, the United States, and the international coalition.The statement said that the withdrawal of American and coalition forces from Iraq is taking place in a sensitive situation where the security situation in Iraq and the Middle East remains unstable, and continued regional instability could pose a threat to the security of the entire region.

Referring to the recent conflicts between the United States and Iran, the Peshmerga Ministry announced that the Kurdistan Region has experienced more than a thousand drone and ballistic missile attacks in recent months, some of which landed in civilian areas, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries, and material damage.

The ministry continued: “The US leaving the Kurdistan Region in such complex regional conditions, without providing any defense system, is a cause for concern.» However, it emphasized that from the perspective of the Ministry of Peshmerga, the sky of the Kurdistan Region, as part of the airspace of the federal government, is within the scope of the federal government’s responsibility, and Baghdad must assume responsibility for protecting the region’s sky in times of need.

Readiness of Peshmerga Forces

The Ministry of Peshmerga also emphasized that the Peshmerga forces, just as they have defended the land and people of the Kurdistan Region in the past, are ready to face any new possible developments and have the ability to adapt to different conditions and confront threats.

The ministry, while appreciating the United States and the member states of the international coalition, appreciated their cooperation and support for the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga forces in the past years.The Peshmerga Ministry also announced that these forces, as part of the Iraqi defense structure, have strong legal and security relations with the Iraqi army, and that joint cooperation and coordination between the two sides will continue.

The statement concluded by stating that the people of the Kurdistan Region should be confident that the security and stability of the region will be pursued within the framework of cooperation between the Peshmerga forces and Iraqi security institutions.

According to official agreements, the process of withdrawing American and international coalition forces from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region is scheduled to be completed on September 30, 2026.