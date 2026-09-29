The duties and powers of the four subcommittees of the peace process were determined

The second meeting of the National Solidarity and Integration Coordination Board was held under the chairmanship of Cevdet Yılmaz, Vice President of Turkey, and the structure, duties, powers and principles of cooperation between the four subcommittees of the peace process were examined and decisions were made.

According to Kurdistan Press, the second meeting of the National Solidarity and Integration Coordination Board was held on Sunday, September 28, under the chairmanship of Cevdet Yılmaz, at the Turkish Presidential Complex.

According to a report by Media News TV and a written statement issued after the meeting, the members of the board reviewed the status of the implementation of the Framework Law, the measures taken and the plans foreseen for the next stage of the "Peace and Democratic Society Process".

In this meeting, the structure, duties and powers of the four subcommittees were determined and decisions were made on the method of coordination and cooperation between the member institutions.The Judicial and Legal Affairs Coordination Committee, the Monitoring and Detection Committee, the Social Reconciliation and Integration Committee, and the Disarmament and Strategic Coordination Committee are the four structures that will follow up on the implementation activities of the process.

Cevdet Yılmaz emphasized at the meeting that the Coordination Board will continue its activities in accordance with the spirit of the law and with sensitivity. However, details regarding the composition of the committees, the timetable for implementing decisions, and the practical manner of their activities have not yet been made public.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan; Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi; Justice Minister Akin Görlek; Defense Minister Yaşar Güler; National Intelligence Organization (NIS) Chief Ibrahim Kalın; Presidential Secretary General Hacı Süsmaz; and National Security Council Secretary General Ukay Mamış attended the meeting.