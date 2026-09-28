The second meeting of the Peace Process Follow-up and Evaluation Board in Turkey began

The second meeting of the Peace Process Follow-up and Evaluation Board, chaired by Cevdet Yılmaz, Vice President of Turkey, began at the Presidential Complex.

According to Kurdistan Press, the “Follow-up and Evaluation Board”, also known as the “National Solidarity and Integration Coordination Board”, convened at 9:30 today, September 28, 2026, chaired by Cevdet Yılmaz. Yılmaz is expected to provide explanations on the issues discussed and possible decisions after the meeting.

The board was formed within the framework of the “Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration” law; a law that was passed in the Turkish Parliament regarding the peace process and democratic society and came into effect after being published in the Official Gazette.The Monitoring and Evaluation Board is tasked with monitoring and coordinating the implementation of the law and the actions of relevant government agencies. At its first meeting on August 24, the board established four subcommittees in the areas of justice and law, monitoring and evaluation, social cohesion and integration, and disarmament and strategic coordination.

The second meeting is expected to review the activities and working methods of these four committees, especially the actions of the Disarmament and Strategic Coordination Committee. The details of the meeting’s agenda and decisions have not yet been officially announced.