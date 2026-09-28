2 ISIS members killed in Kirkuk, 3 arrested in Sulaymaniyah

The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service announced its new security achievements against ISIS elements in the provinces of Kirkuk and Sulaymaniyah.

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi sources announced the continuation of the country's forces' operations against ISIS remnants in Kirkuk.

The Iraqi News Agency (WAA) wrote: The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service announced that its forces carried out a special security operation in Kirkuk province and the Altun Kobri region of the province.

According to this report; During this operation, three ISIS terrorists were engaged and two of them, who were wearing suicide vests, were killed and another was arrested.

The statement continued by stating that this operation was carried out based on a judicial order and within the framework of continuous security and intelligence efforts to track down the remnants of terrorist groups.The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Organization finally emphasized the continuation of special operations to pursue terrorist remnants in order to protect the security of Iraq and its people.

The organization also announced the arrest of three terrorists in Sulaymaniyah province, and stated that this operation was carried out based on a judicial order and within the framework of the organization's continuous security and intelligence efforts to pursue the remnants of terrorist groups, during which three ISIS terrorists were arrested.

The organization stated that two of these terrorists had recently entered the province and the third was residing in the province.

In a statement, the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Organization referred to the readiness and intelligence of its forces, calling it a factor of stability, and emphasized the pursuit of terrorist elements throughout Iraq in order to defend the security and protect the health of the country's residents.

ISIS remnants have recently increased their range of movements in Iraq.Not long ago, ISIS elements targeted the electricity transmission line between Haditha and Baiji in the west of the country.