Bafel Talabani welcomes US-Iran talks

Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, welcomed the meeting between US and Iranian representatives in New York and considered the talks an opportunity to move towards an agreement and reduce regional tensions.

According to Kurdistan Press, Bafel Talabani announced in a statement that the international community is following the talks between representatives of the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran in New York with great hope.

Referring to the decades of differences between Washington and Tehran, he said that overcoming this situation requires courage and that true leadership is not only manifested in fighting, but also in taking steps to establish peace and resolve differences.The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan praised the American and Iranian negotiators for entering the path of dialogue and emphasized that reaching a lasting agreement between the two countries should not be seen as a surrender or weakness of one of the parties, but rather as a kind of shared success.

Talabani also emphasized the need to preserve the national interests, dignity and security of both sides, saying that neither side necessarily needs to overcome the other to achieve the desired result and that there is a possibility of achieving a historic success through cooperation.

In another part of his statement, he described the American people as having a history of innovation, freedom and leadership, and the Iranian people as the heirs of a great civilization with a rich culture, and said that both societies deserve a future free from tension and violence.The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, referring to the possible consequences of the agreement between Washington and Tehran for the region, stated that a successful understanding between the two sides could provide a basis for the Middle East to move towards lasting peace, stability and economic development.

Talabani concluded by addressing the leaders and diplomats involved in the process, saying that the international community is following the negotiations and urged them to work towards reaching an agreement and a peaceful future with the same spirit and courage with which they came to the negotiating table.

He concluded his statement by praying for the preservation of the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran.