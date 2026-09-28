Cengiz Çiçek: Peace for Kurds will benefit 86 million people

Cengiz Çiçek, a member of the Istanbul parliament from the DAP, said in a speech that a democratic solution to the Kurdish issue will not only benefit the Kurds but also establish peace, knowledge, and said that peace will direct the country's resources from war to education, health, combating poverty, and supporting workers and pensioners.

As reported by Kurdistan Press, quoted by the Yeni Özgür Politika newspaper, Cengiz Çiçek, in assessing the developments in the peace process, considered the disputes related to the construction of a new site in Imralı as a side issue and said that the main issue is determining the political and legal status of Abdullah Öcalan and providing conditions for his activities and communication.

Çiçek said: "The issue is not a house; the issue is a position. When Öcalan's political and legal status is clarified, the Kurdish issue will be on the path to resolution and will move away from the conflict. This means peace."

He added: "In a Turkey that has achieved peace with the Kurds, economic resources will be spent on education, health, the poor, pensioners and workers instead of war. In this case, 86 million people will benefit, regardless of ethnic identity, belief or worldview."

The Democrat Party representative considered those who, he said, gain political and economic benefits from the continuation of the war and conflict to be the losers of the peace process, and said that the end of the conflict would limit the financial and political resources of these groups.

Çiçek described the conditions prevailing in Imrali as a "black hole of politics and law" and said that the lawlessness that has been implemented against the Kurds and Öcalan for years has gradually become wider and is now targeting other opposing sectors of society.Emphasizing that Turkey's democratization requires resolving the Kurdish issue, he said that freedom and general equality cannot be achieved by changing the government or the ruling parties alone, but that the country's political and legal structure must also be transformed.

Cengiz Çiçek finally called for the creation of a common democratic option, saying that the Kurdish political movement, socialist forces and social movements must cooperate to link the collective rights struggle of the Kurds with the general struggle for democracy, freedom and social justice.