The Nujaba Movement calls for a sit-in in front of Najaf Airport in protest of the suspension of flights to Iran

The head of the Executive Council of the Iraqi Nujaba Movement called for a large-scale sit-in in front of Najaf Ashraf International Airport in response to the government's decision to suspend flights with Iran.

According to Kurdistan Press, in response to the Iraqi government's decision to suspend flights with Iran, the head of the Executive Council of the Nujaba Movement called for a large-scale sit-in in front of Najaf Ashraf International Airport.

This call was made in protest of Baghdad's decision to suspend flights between Iraq and Iran. Previously, a number of Iraqi parliamentarians, officials, and political and social figures had protested this decision and warned about its consequences for travelers, students, patients, businessmen, and pilgrims.