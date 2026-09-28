Yunus Murat Akan and Fatma Izul Lund became the co-chairs of the People's Democracy and Equality Party (DEM Party) in Diyarbakir

Yunus Murat Akan and Fatma Izul Lund were elected as the co-chairs of the party in Diyarbakir at the 3rd Ordinary Congress of the Provincial Organization of the People's Democracy and Equality Party (DEM Party).

According to the Kurdistan Times, the 3rd Ordinary Congress of the Provincial Organization of the People's Democracy and Equality Party (DEM Party) was held on September 27, 2026 at the Diyarbakir Çandamıt Convention Center, and Yunus Murat Akan and Fatma Izul Lund were elected as the new co-chairs of the organization.The congress was held under the slogan "For a Democratic Republic; A Free and Organized Society" and was attended by Tuncer Bakrhan, Co-Chair of the Democrat Party, Khaleda Turkoglu, Spokesperson of the Women's Assembly of the party, a number of MPs, co-chairs of municipalities, members of the Peace Mothers Assembly, representatives of women's organizations, civil society organizations and political parties.

According to the Diyarbakır Süz newspaper, the provincial leadership elections were held with a single list and Yunus Murat Akan and Fatme Izul Lund took over the responsibility of co-chairing the Democrat Party organization in Diyarbakır after the vote.

Yunus Murat Akan, born in the Lıce district of Diyarbakır, is a lawyer and has worked as an independent lawyer in the city for many years. He has been involved in a number of cases related to the events of the 1990s as a plaintiff's lawyer.

Fatme Izul Lund was also born in the Sıverk district of Urfa and is a teacher.His writings have been published in the magazine "Zine". The new co-chairs will manage the political and organizational activities of the party in the center of Diyarbakir and the cities of this province.