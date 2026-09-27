Medhat Sencer: The peace process needs trust more than anything

Methat Sencer, a member of the Imrali delegation and a representative of the Democratic Party, emphasized during his meetings in Switzerland that the progress of the peace process requires the formation of trust between the parties and that the Turkish government must advance this process within a legal and constitutional framework.

According to Kurdistan Press, Medhat Sencer, a member of the Imrali delegation and a representative of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (Democratic Party), traveled to Switzerland at the invitation of the "Peace and Solidarity Platform" and met with representatives of political parties, labor unions and civil society organizations.

Sencer met with delegations from the Socialist Party and the Green Party in the Swiss Federal Parliament and then participated in a meeting with representatives of various institutions along with officials of the Swiss Democracy Platform.

He then spoke at a panel on the latest developments in Turkey and the status of the "Peace Process and Democratic Society".The panel was organized by the Peace and Solidarity Platform and Meral Çiçek, a representative of the Kurdish Women's Movement in Europe, was one of the speakers.

Referring to the talks between the Turkish government and Abdullah Öcalan, Medhat Şençer said that as a result of these talks, some developments have taken place and steps have been taken; but the issue that needs to be resolved as soon as possible is the lack of trust.

He added: "In general, we need trust. When we talk about the peace process, there must be trust; but there are shortcomings in this regard that must be addressed as soon as possible."

Şençer continued: "The February 27 call and the developments that followed showed that the Kurdish people, along with Mr. Öcalan, insist on peace and believe that there is no other way out for them but peace.»

The DPP representative said about his meetings in Switzerland: “We met with delegations from political parties in the Federal Parliament. Switzerland can play an important role in this peace process and should help it; but so far no concrete efforts have been made in this regard.”

Referring to developments in the Middle East, Senger added that these developments show the importance of the peace process even more than before: “The government must advance this process within a legal and constitutional framework and find solutions to the existing issues.”