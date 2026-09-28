Mizrakli: Without Demirtas' release, it is difficult to believe in the realness of the peace process

Selcuk Mizrakli, former co-mayor of Diyarbakir, considered the release of Selahattin Demirtas as a test of the sincerity of the peace process and, rejecting any confrontation between Demirtas and Abdullah Ocalan, said that the continued secrecy surrounding the negotiations prevents the formation of public trust.

According to Kurdistan Press, Selcuk Mizrakli, who was recently released from prison, assessed the peace process, the status of Selahattin Demirtas and Abdullah Ocalan, and his plans after his release in an interview with Candan Yildiz, a writer for the T24 news website.

Mizrakli, who spent four years and eight months in the same cell with Demirtas in Edirne prison, considered the execution of judicial sentences and his release as one of the first signs of Turkey's return to the rule of law.He said that people from different political parties and tendencies who visited him after his release had emphasized: “Until Demirtaş is released, we will not believe that this process is real and honest.”

Mizrakli added that these people are not party members and come from different political currents; therefore, ignoring such a perception in society creates a serious problem for trust in the process.

He emphasized that the government has probably also seen this reality in the results of public opinion polls and that Demirtaş’s release should become one of the first signs of a return to the rule of law.

There is no rivalry between Demirtaş and Öcalan

The former co-mayor of Diyarbakır rejected any rivalry, duality or rivalry between Abdullah Öcalan and Selahattin Demirtaş, saying that such an image was created outside of these two personalities.According to Mizrakli, the attempt to create a confrontation between Öcalan and Demirtaş is an attempt to create a rift within the party: “I do not feel such a confrontation either with Mr. Öcalan or with Mr. Demirtaş. There is no duality or opposition between them; but outside of them, such a confrontation is being produced strongly.”

He added that both Öcalan and Demirtaş support a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue, and many Turkish political actors are now also emphasizing the need for peace.

Mizrakli considered Demirtaş one of the figures who has the ability to implement a liberal policy: “He has a broad social base and can also create reflection and influence among different political groups and currents.”