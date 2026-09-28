The main issue is not Öcalan's becoming a housewife, but his legal status.

Meral Danish Beştaş, criticizing the failure to implement the decisions of the Follow-up and Evaluation Board, said that the four sub-committees of the peace process should begin their activities as soon as possible and that the legal and political status of Abdullah Öcalan should also be clarified.

According to the Kurdistan Region News Agency, Meral Danish Beştaş, the joint spokesperson of the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK) and a representative of the Democratic Party in the Turkish Parliament, said in a speech referring to the formation of the four sub-committees after the first meeting of the Follow-up and Evaluation Board on August 24, that the composition of the members, work program and how these committees will operate in the field have not yet been clarified for public opinion.

She added: "The Follow-up and Evaluation Board has decided to form four coordination committees; but this decision has not yet been implemented.The peace and democratic society process must proceed more steadily and more confidence-building steps must be taken.”

Beştaş considered the Disarmament and Political Transition Committee one of the most important committees and said that Abdullah Öcalan is expected to work as a political coordinator in it; but this committee has not yet started its work.

The main issue is not Öcalan's housing, but his legal status

Referring to the discussions regarding Öcalan's residence in Imrali, the HDK joint spokesperson said that the main issue is not the dimensions of a building or his location, but rather it must be determined under what conditions he will operate as one of the main actors in the process and how he will relate to society, lawyers and political forces.

He emphasized: “The position of Abdullah Öcalan must be declared politically and written down legally.The word disappears, but the writing remains; therefore, his position must be based on a legal and political basis.”

Beştaş also called for the rapid establishment of a parliamentary oversight commission, saying that the role of the parliament should not be limited to observing developments, but rather that the parliament should monitor the process, make suggestions, and take responsibility for its stable and coherent advancement.

Peace does not only mean disarmament

Referring to the continued appointment of caretaker mayors for municipalities and the failure to implement the decisions of the Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights, he said that the peace process cannot be limited to disarmament alone: ​​“We must eliminate the reasons that led to protests, violence, and conflict; this is democratization and the building of a democratic society.»

Beştaş called for the immediate execution of the court rulings on Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ and for the amendment of the Political Parties Law, the Law on the Execution of Sentences, and the Law on Combating Terrorism. She also considered women to be one of the main and founding elements of the peace process and called on supporters of this process not to be mere spectators but to work to socialize peace.