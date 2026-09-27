Memorial ceremony for PKK martyrs held in Ankara

A ceremony to commemorate six PKK members who lost their lives at different times and places was held in Ankara, attended by families, peace mothers, representatives of political parties and civil society organizations.

According to Kurdistan Press, the ceremony was held at the initiative of the Democratic Institutions Platform at the provincial headquarters of the Peoples' Democracy and Equality Party (DEM Party) in Ankara.

At the ceremony venue, pictures of Abdullah Öcalan and six fallen members of the freedom movement, including Razi Ay with the organizational name "Şengal Order Rebellion", Suvat Çalpan with the name "Javan Sarhad", Nehle Büket Ülmez with the name "Britain Came", Baran Öztürk with the name "Baz Sipan", Mehmet Aslantaş with the name "Konya Uprising" and Hasrat Tusun with the name "Asmin Durşin", were placed.

A banner with the theme "The fallen are our pride" was also installed at the site.Upon arrival, the families hugged the pictures of the deceased and mourned for them. Then, prayers and prayers were recited, and the attendees observed a minute of silence.

The families of the deceased, Mothers of Peace, members and representatives of civil society organizations and political parties that are members of the Democratic Institutions Platform attended the event.

Mehmet Zaki Irmes and Zülkef Ocar, Dem Party deputies in the Turkish parliament, along with a number of members of the party's central executive board, also attended the event.

According to the organizers, the memorial program will last for two days and visits to the venue will be possible until 5 p.m.