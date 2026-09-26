Five killed, seven injured in three Syrian provinces

Syria Service - Five people were killed and seven others were injured in several violent incidents in the Syrian provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Deir Ezzor.

According to KurdPress, five people, including two children and a young man, were killed and seven others were injured in several separate incidents in the three Syrian provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Deir Ezzor. These incidents included an attack on a house in the outskirts of Idlib, a bomb thrown into a residential house, a clash between two families in Deir Ezzor and a murder related to the drug trade in Aleppo.

In the town of Babulin in the outskirts of Idlib, a group stormed a residential house, seriously injuring a woman and her husband. According to local sources, one of the people who attacked the house was a relative of the woman living in the house.Also in the village of Martin in the Idlib countryside, people threw a bomb through a window into a house, killing two children and wounding two others.

In the village of al-Kashma in the Deir ez-Zor countryside, a clash between two families also occurred, killing a young man and wounding two others.

In the latest case, a man was killed by his friend in the Pul al-Hajj area of ​​Aleppo city and his body was left near a railway track. According to local sources, the two had a fight over drug dealing, and the suspect in the murder has been detained by security forces.