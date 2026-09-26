Five killed, seven injured in three Syrian provinces
According to KurdPress, five people, including two children and a young man, were killed and seven others were injured in several separate incidents in the three Syrian provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Deir Ezzor. These incidents included an attack on a house in the outskirts of Idlib, a bomb thrown into a residential house, a clash between two families in Deir Ezzor and a murder related to the drug trade in Aleppo.
In the town of Babulin in the outskirts of Idlib, a group stormed a residential house, seriously injuring a woman and her husband. According to local sources, one of the people who attacked the house was a relative of the woman living in the house.Also in the village of Martin in the Idlib countryside, people threw a bomb through a window into a house, killing two children and wounding two others.
In the village of al-Kashma in the Deir ez-Zor countryside, a clash between two families also occurred, killing a young man and wounding two others.
In the latest case, a man was killed by his friend in the Pul al-Hajj area of Aleppo city and his body was left near a railway track. According to local sources, the two had a fight over drug dealing, and the suspect in the murder has been detained by security forces.
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