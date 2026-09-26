Nearly 2,000 families in Sarkani camp await return

According to Kurdpress, nearly 2,000 displaced families living in Sarkani camp in Hasakah province, Syria, are still waiting to return to their areas and homes; while after sending two return caravans, the process of sending a third caravan has been stopped and its resumption date is not known. The closure of schools in the camp has also deprived thousands of children and students of continuing their education, and the reduction in humanitarian aid has increased concerns about the situation of the displaced as winter approaches.Abdul Razaq Mohammad, the co-head of the Sarkhoni camp, in an interview with Hawar, announced that 53 families, including about 300 people, were present in the first return convoy and returned to their areas. The second convoy included 677 families, including about 4,527 people.

According to Mohammad, the start of the return convoys had created some hope among the displaced, but after that the process of sending the convoys has stopped. He said that about 2,000 families are still present in the camp and with the start of the return process, the education management has closed the schools in the camp and collected the equipment in the schools, but now that the movement of the convoys has stopped, the time of sending the third convoy and the reasons for stopping this process are not clear.The co-chair of the Sarkani camp identified the closure of schools as one of the main problems for the displaced, saying that thousands of children and students have been deprived of education as a result of this situation. He also reported on the reduction in humanitarian aid provided by organizations to the displaced, and warned that the continuation of this situation could make the living conditions of displaced families more difficult as winter approaches.

Mohammad called on the parties responsible for the return of the displaced to resume the process of sending convoys and to speed up the process of returning families to their areas before the onset of the winter season. He also called for the reopening of schools and the provision of opportunities for students to continue their education, emphasizing that the necessary conditions for the return of the displaced must be provided in the destination areas.