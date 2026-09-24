Shortage of two types of diesel in Hasakah; Syrian interim government's decision remains on paper

Syria Service - Despite the announcement of new prices for three types of diesel by the Ministry of Energy of the Syrian interim government, two types of diesel intended for heating, agriculture and public transportation have still not reached the gas stations and markets of Hasakah province, and hundreds of generators in this province are not operating due to fuel shortage.

According to KurdPress, the Ministry of Energy of the Syrian interim government determined three new types of diesel with different prices on September 17, but according to a source in the Fuel Department of Hasakah province, so far two types of diesel intended for heating, agriculture and public transportation have not reached the market and gas stations of this province.The source said that the fuel department has not yet received the diesel, resulting in hundreds of generators being out of service, while the province’s main power grid only provides electricity to residents for about two hours a day.

According to the Hawar news agency, the Syrian interim government’s Ministry of Energy in its new decision set the price of each liter of quality diesel used for heating, agriculture and other uses at 115 new Syrian liras, equivalent to 11,500 old liras.

Based on this decision, the price of each liter of diesel used in the transportation and services sectors was set at 150 new Syrian liras, and the price of diesel imported from abroad was set at 175 liras.

The Syrian Ministry of Energy announced that this decision was made due to the shutdown of the Banias refinery and the increase in the cost of importing fuel from world markets.The ministry had previously announced new fuel prices on September 13, setting a price of 195 liras for 95-octane gasoline, 185 liras for 90-octane gasoline, 175 liras for diesel, 1,600 liras for domestic gas, and 2,560 liras for industrial gas. The ministry also announced a price of 52,800 liras for a ton of diesel fuel.

After the announcement of the new fuel price increases, thousands of people demonstrated in various cities in Syria to protest the prices and demand their reduction. Following these protests, the Ministry of Energy set three types of diesel with different prices for different uses.

However, a source in the Hasakah provincial fuel department stressed that the two types of diesel for heating, agriculture, and public transportation have still not reached the province’s markets and fuel stations.The source said that the Fuel Department has not yet received the required diesel and hundreds of generators are not operating due to lack of fuel. According to the source, despite the decision of the Ministry of Energy, diesel is not available at the provincial gas stations.

The source also added that the Fuel Department is unable to control the price of electricity produced by private generators due to its inability to supply the diesel required by generator owners, which has led generator owners to turn to markets outside the official system to supply their required fuel.