Emphasis on expanding cooperation in the meeting between Ahmed al-Sharaa and the Iraqi Prime Minister in New York

Syria Service - "Ahmed al-Sharaa", the head of the interim Syrian government, met with "Ali Zaidi", the prime minister of Iraq, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, and discussed bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and political and security coordination between the two countries.

According to Kurdistan Press, "Ahmed al-Sharaa", the head of the interim Syrian government, met with "Ali Zaidi", the prime minister of Iraq, in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. In this meeting, which was held in the presence of "Asad Shaibani", the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Refugees, Syrian-Iraqi relations, strengthening political and security coordination, expanding economic and trade cooperation, and common issues between the two countries were discussed.The meeting was held within the framework of the gradual efforts of Damascus and Baghdad to rebuild bilateral relations after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Iraq's stance towards developments in Syria was cautious. Baghdad particularly emphasized the security of its shared borders and the fight against common security threats during that period.

The border between Syria and Iraq is more than 600 kilometers long, and security issues in this area have been one of the main axes of relations between the two countries in recent years.

In 2026, communication channels between Damascus and Baghdad expanded, and issues such as trade, energy, transportation, border crossings, as well as political and security coordination were put on the agenda of both sides.

In this regard, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited Damascus last June. This was his first official visit to Syria after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime.During this visit, Fuad Hussein discussed with Syrian officials the development of bilateral relations and discussed cooperation in the political, security and economic fields.