Israel shelled the outskirts of Daraa

Syria Service - The Israeli army fired about seven artillery shells targeting the surroundings of several villages in the Yarmouk Basin area in western Daraa, killing about 15 livestock.

According to Kurdpress, the Israeli army shelled the surroundings of the villages of Abedin, Ma'ariyyah and Arideh in the Yarmouk Basin area in western Daraa on Monday. About 15 livestock were killed as a result of these attacks.

Local sources told SANA that about seven artillery shells landed near livestock holding areas around these villages, killing a number of livestock.

This attack was carried out while the western regions of Daraa province, and especially the Yarmouk Basin, have witnessed Israeli forces' movements and attacks many times in recent months.