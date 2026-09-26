Pezzekian: We are ready to implement the agreement on the Strait of Hormuz if Iran's proposal is accepted

Iran Service- In a speech referring to Tehran's proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resume nuclear talks with the United States, the Iranian President said that if Washington accepts this proposal, Iran will adhere to its obligations and will allow UN nuclear inspectors to enter the country.

According to Kurd Press, in an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation" program, in response to a question about the possibility of meeting with US President Donald Trump in New York, Iranian President Masoud Pezzekian said that an "air of distrust" has formed between Iran and the United States.When asked if he was willing to meet with Trump during the UN General Assembly, the doctor said that first of all, it must be clear on what exactly the two sides intend to reach an understanding.

He stressed that the distrust between the two countries is a significant obstacle to a direct meeting, noting that the US attacked Iran during the negotiations.

He also said that if the US accepts Iran’s latest proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran will adhere to its commitments.Referring to the increase in US sanctions, threats and attacks against Iran and Washington's failure to fulfill its written commitments, Medesian asked whether the US would fulfill its commitments if the two sides entered into negotiations.

The process of opening the Strait of Hormuz begins after Iran accepts its proposal

In response to a question about the time of receiving the US response to Iran's proposal to open the Strait of Hormuz and resume negotiations, Medesian said that if this message reaches the US President and the parties involved in the negotiations, the process of implementing the proposal will begin on the day Washington accepts it.

He also held the US responsible for the collapse of the memorandum of understanding reached in the summer.

Regarding the possibility of an initial agreement between Iran and the US, Medesian also said that if the two sides act according to the framework of this agreement, everyone will adhere to their commitments.Iran to Allow UN Nuclear Inspectors

When asked by the host whether Iran would allow UN inspectors to enter, Meskheian said, “Absolutely true.”

When asked again about access for IAEA inspectors, he said that if they wanted to enter and conduct inspections, Iran could reach an agreement on this during negotiations.

Meskheian also stressed that Iran was not seeking to build nuclear weapons and that developing nuclear weapons was “forbidden.”

He added that even if some people in Iran wanted to build such weapons, they were not allowed to do so religiously.Communication with the Revolutionary Leader

In another part of the interview, Peshkiyan also said about his relationship with Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, that he “does not have any specific or ongoing health problems or challenges.”

The Iranian President said that he had recently met with Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei twice, and one of these meetings lasted more than seven hours.

In response to a question about the role of the Revolutionary Leader in foreign policy, Peshkiyan also explained that a team of six people from different institutions, security forces, members of parliament, and government agencies, discuss and consult on decision-making processes, and decisions are made through coordination among these individuals.The host of the program went on to ask about how the country was governed under war conditions a few months ago, noting that Iranian officials were in shelters and shelters. The doctors responded by saying that Iranian officials were not in shelters and that if such conditions existed, the country's affairs would not have been able to continue.