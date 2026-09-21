News Author: 3250 2026-09-21 18:48 Reading time: 1 minute ★ — (0)
Explosion heard in Erbil, Kurdistan Region
Media sources reported that an explosion was heard in Erbil province in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.
According to KurdPress, an explosion was heard in Erbil province, Kurdistan Region, Iraq, on Sunday evening, 20 / 9 / 2026.
Some news sources reported that the explosion was caused by a drone attack.
At present, no further details have been released about the cause of the explosion and possible damages or casualties.
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