Memorial ceremony for fallen HPG members held in Silopi and Qilban

A group of citizens, representatives of political parties and members of civil organizations held ceremonies in the Silopi and Qilban (Oluddere) counties of Şırnak province to commemorate a number of HPG members who lost their lives at different times and places.

According to KurdPress, these ceremonies were held with the participation of members of the Association for Solidarity with the Families of the Fallen in the Cradle of Civilizations (MEBYA-DER), political party managers, representatives of civil organizations and a large number of citizens.

After paying their respects, the participants chanted the slogan "Martyr does not die."

In the village of Halt in the Qilban district, a memorial ceremony was held for the homeland of Orak under the organizational name of "Muhammad Goy". In the village of Nerve, participants also commemorated Nahide Ark under the organizational name of "Hoydar Panaber".Mehmed Zeki Ermez, a Şırnak MP from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), said at the ceremony: "When we talk about the martyrs, all words are inadequate. They sacrificed their lives for their people and we will never forget them."

He added: "There have been many massacres against our people in Turkish history; but the Kurdish people have not given up their struggle despite all the pressures. If the Kurdish people have achieved a position today, it is the result of the martyrs' struggle. They fought for the freedom of the Kurdish people."

Another ceremony for Metin Altıntoprak was held by the organization "Hands of the Guard" at his family's house in the Zap neighborhood of Silopi.

The participants first gathered near the family's house and then marched to the ceremony site carrying banners reading "Our martyrs are our pride."The ceremony began with a salute after the chanting of the slogan "A martyr does not die."

Nevruz Uysal Aslan, a member of the Şırnak parliament from the Dem Party, said at the ceremony: "Today, in the path of Dastan and thousands of other martyrs, we protect the achievements of the Syrian Kurdistan revolution. The people of Syrian Kurdistan have become the hope of all Kurdish people with their language, status and existence."

He added: "These efforts and sacrifices will live on in the Syrian Kurdistan revolution and will continue with our struggle and resistance. Once again, in the person of Dastan Sepreti, we honor the memory of all the martyrs of Kurdistan."

Huseyin Altıntoprak, Metin Altıntoprak's uncle, also thanked the participants and said: "The martyr belongs to all of us. We hope that the peace process and democratic society will succeed."