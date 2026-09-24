Mansur Yavaş and seven mayors quit CHP

After Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavaş announced his resignation from the Republican People's Party (CHP), the mayors of seven cities and districts under Ankara Province also quit the party and announced that they would continue their political activities independently.

According to Kurdistan Press, Mansur Yavaş announced in a statement on social media that he had resigned from the CHP and would continue his political activities independently. Explaining his decision, he said that changing power through a democratic path is not possible by exhausting opposition forces and that the opposition must come together around common principles.Yavaş, emphasizing that "loyalty to the will of the voters is the honor of politics," said that diverting people's votes to another direction based on personal calculations is not only a political mistake but also a heavy responsibility towards the voters.

The Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor announced that he would continue to operate as an independent municipality even after his resignation and would provide services to all Ankara residents regardless of the political orientation of the citizens.

Seven mayors resign after Yavaş

After Mansur Yavaş's decision was announced, the mayors of Beypazarı, Kaleici, Güdül, Polatlı, Ayşe, Şerafeliköçeşar and Almadag also announced their resignations from the CHP.According to the Cumhuriyet newspaper, Beypazari Mayor Özer Kasab; Cilek Mayor Satlımış Karakoç; Güdül Mayor Mehmet Doğan Ayi; Polatlı Mayor Mursel Yıldızkaya; Ayşe Mayor Ezet Demircioğlu; Koçhesar Mayor Mustafa Küçükçek and Almadag Mayor Adam Barış Aşkin are the seven mayors who have withdrawn from the CHP.

A number of these mayors announced in separate statements that they will remain with Mansur Yavaş and continue their political and administrative activities independently.