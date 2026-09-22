Shalaw Kasrat: No agreement has been reached with the Democratic Party to form a government

Shalaw Kasrat Rasoul, a member of the political bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, announced that no time has been set for a meeting between the Patriotic Union and the Democratic Party, and the two sides have not yet reached an agreement on the formation of a new government in the Kurdistan Region.

According to KurdPress, Shalaw Kasrat Rasoul, a member of the political bureau of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, said in a press statement about the latest status of the negotiations between the Patriotic Union and the Kurdistan Democratic Party: No time has been set for a meeting between the two parties.

He added: "We have not yet reached an agreement with the Democratic Party on forming a government, but the doors to dialogue are open."

Shalaw Kasrat Rasoul also referred to the visit of Bafel Talabani, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, to Iran, and said that the visit was successful.Regarding the Patriotic Union's alliance with the New Generation Movement, he also emphasized that this alliance is still in place and that the agreement between the two parties covers many issues and is not limited to the issue of participation in the government.