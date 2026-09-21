Masrour Barzani: Integration of Peshmerga forces achieved

At the ceremony announcing the integration of the Peshmerga forces, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government considered this step as the beginning of a new stage for the development of these forces and said that the next stage will be strengthening, arming, continuous training and improving the military discipline of the Peshmerga.

According to KurdPress, at the ceremony announcing the integration of the Peshmerga forces, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, referred to the process of forming a unified Peshmerga force and described this step as a new stage in the process of developing and strengthening these forces.

Barzani said: "Under the leadership of Barzani and with the cooperation of allies, we were able to announce the integration of the Peshmerga forces."

He described this day as a special day for him, saying: "In the ninth government program, we had promised to work to integrate the Peshmerga forces, and after much work and effort, we were able to achieve this achievement."

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region added: "From now on, the stage of strengthening and arming the Peshmerga will begin," and emphasized that the next stages of the development of these forces require military discipline, advanced weapons, and continuous training and practice.

Barzani also referred to the status of the Peshmerga, saying that this force is not just an armed military force, but a symbol of the sacrifice of the people of the Kurdistan Region.

He added that the Peshmerga is part of the Iraqi defense system and that the financial rights and legal entitlements of this force must be ensured.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region also emphasized that the goal is for the Peshmerga to become a Kurdish force and "not to be used to resolve partisan conflicts."