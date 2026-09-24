5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Urfa in Turkish Kurdistan

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook the Karaköprü district of Urfa province this morning, September 24. Local authorities said there were no reports of casualties or building collapses.

According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD), the earthquake struck at 10:40 local time and its epicenter was recorded in the Karaköprü district of Urfa province.

The depth of the earthquake was reported to be 7.39 kilometers. In addition to the epicenter of Urfa, the earthquake was also felt in the provinces of Diyarbakir, Mardin, Sirte, Şırnak, Batman, Gaziantep, Adıyaman and Malatya. After the earthquake, a number of citizens left their homes and workplaces and waited in the streets, squares and parks.No reports of casualties or damage have been released yet

Hassan Shildak, the governor of Riha, announced that initial investigations at the provincial level indicate that there are no casualties or collapsed buildings; however, field operations and surveys of various areas are still ongoing.

According to Shildak, about 40 citizens have visited medical centers due to problems caused by panic and anxiety, and necessary medical measures have been taken for them. Damage assessment teams have also been dispatched to various regions to investigate reports of possible minor damage and to monitor the condition of schools, mosques and other buildings.

Closure of schools and kindergartens

The governor of Riha also announced that educational activities in all schools, educational institutions, kindergartens and day care centers have been suspended on Thursday, September 24.AFAD also announced in a statement that no negative situation or serious damage has been reported so far and that relief teams and local officials are continuing field survey operations.

Officials from the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, and the Ministry of Transport of Turkey also announced that the assessment of the condition of buildings, roads and communication infrastructure is continuing and that no significant problems have been reported in the transport and communication infrastructure so far.