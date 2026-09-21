Kurdistan Regional Government Peshmerga Now Has a Single Military Command

Shuresh Ismail, the Peshmerga Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, announced the completion of the process of integrating the Peshmerga forces, saying that all these forces are now operating within the framework of the Peshmerga Ministry and in the form of a single military structure, including 11 divisions, 2 support forces, a commando command, and two military regions.

According to KurdPress, Shoresh Ismail, the Peshmerga Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, announced at the ceremony announcing the integration of the Peshmerga forces that all Kurdish Peshmerga forces have finally been integrated within the framework of the Peshmerga Ministry.

He said: "Finally, we were able to integrate all Kurdish Peshmerga forces within the framework of the Peshmerga Ministry."

The Peshmerga Minister added that the new structure of these forces will include 11 military divisions, 2 support forces, a commando command, and two military regions.Shoresh Ismail emphasized that after this integration, the Peshmerga forces will follow a single command and military order and will carry out the orders and missions of the Peshmerga Ministry.