The law passed in the Turkish Parliament does not meet our demands

Service Turkey - "Cemil Bayk", the co-chair of the KCK Executive Council, criticized the law passed in the Turkish Parliament, saying that this law was drafted mostly in accordance with the demands of the Turkish government and did not contain the necessary foundations for solving the Kurdish issue.

According to Kurdistan Press, "Cemil Bayk", the co-chair of the Executive Council of the Confederacy of Kurdistan Communities (KCK), commented in an exclusive interview with the "Noce TV" channel about the peace process and democratic society in Turkey, the situation of the Kurds in different regions of Kurdistan and the developments related to the PKK, and said that the law passed in the Turkish Parliament does not meet their demands and focuses more on disarming and dispersing guerrilla forces.KCK Executive Council Co-Chair Cemil Bayk, referring to the recent law passed by the Turkish parliament, stated that the Turkish government has drafted the law mostly based on its own demands. According to him, some provisions of the law are not important to them and there is a discrepancy between the laws intended by the Turkish government and the demands of the PKK.

He said: “Neither their laws nor ours are being implemented,” adding that there is still a conflict between the parties over the law. Bayk emphasized that the most important issue for them is to create conditions for Abdullah Öcalan to manage the current process and bring it to a conclusion.

The KCK Executive Council Co-Chair said that the passed law does not contain the necessary foundations for resolving the Kurdish issue, adding that Öcalan wants to resolve the Kurdish issue through dialogue and negotiation.Bayk also considered the Bahçeli government's statements about the current process and the formalization of some issues important and said that if Öcalan is given the opportunity to act, he can bring this process to a conclusion.

Bayk: Öcalan will not take action without consulting us

In response to a question about the PKK's position before the law was passed in the Turkish parliament, Bayk said Öcalan will not take action without considering their views and that the views of the party leadership are conveyed to him.

He added that although there may not be direct communication between them and the Turkish government and a direct meeting with Öcalan, they convey their views through Öcalan and messages are exchanged through the People's Democracy and Equality Party (DEM) delegation.

Bayk also said that Öcalan's decision to dissolve the PKK was not the result of a meeting with the Turkish government, but that he took this step on his own.According to him, Öcalan sees the guarantee of the process in himself, the movement and the Kurdish people and has no hope outside this framework.

Bayk: The Kurdish issue will not be resolved without the advancement of democracy in Turkey

Regarding the possibility of further steps being taken by the Turkish government, Bayk said that just as the government considers its own interests, they also consider their own interests and those of the Kurdish people.

He considered the approved law a basis on which to operate, but emphasized that if democracy does not advance in Turkey, the Kurdish issue will not be resolved.

Bayk said that their movement and Öcalan also do not consider this law sufficient and added: "We are approaching this step with patience, awareness and a strategic approach.»

He also said that the Kurds have become an important force in the region, and some powers are trying to use this force for their own interests, while they want to use the potential of the Kurds to serve all Kurdish people.

Bayek: The time and the context for solving the Kurdish issue have been provided

The KCK Executive Council Co-Chairman said about the regional developments and the possibility of solving the Kurdish issue, with the start of what he called the "Third World War" in the Middle East, the Kurdish issue has been put on the agenda more than ever.

Bayek claimed that the time and the context for solving the Kurdish issue have been provided and what remains is the issue of Kurdish unity. He considered the solution to the Kurdish issue to be dependent on Kurdish unity.

Request to increase meetings with Öcalan

Regarding the meeting with Öcalan, Bayek said that after the law is passed, practical steps should be taken in the political and legal fields, instead of just talking.He also called for increased meetings with Öcalan, saying that journalists, consultants, politicians and academics should meet with him and that these meetings should take place in the coming days.

According to Bayk, there are many doubts in the Kurdish and Turkish communities and Öcalan's words can reduce these doubts. At the same time, he said that the Turkish government's approach has also created doubts among them.

Bayk also stated that the KCK should meet with Öcalan and added: "We will also go to Imrali."

Bayk: Turkey failed to defeat the PKK

Regarding the current process, Bayk said that this process is more necessary for Turkey than for the Kurds, because according to him, the conditions of the Turkish government are not suitable and the ongoing wars in the world have put a lot of pressure on the country.

He claimed that Turkey has tried to defeat the PKK with all its resources, but has not been able to achieve this goal.Regarding his relationship with Öcalan, Bayk also said that there are contacts, but these contacts are not direct and are established through some parties. He added that after the law is passed and the process is legalized, direct meetings should be held.

He emphasized that the process should be concluded as soon as possible and said that the Turkish President has also recently emphasized the need to accelerate the process. Bayk also claimed that some parties inside and outside Turkey are trying to defeat the process and the content of the passed law has also slowed down the process.

He warned that given the approach of the Turkish government and the slowness of the measures, this process is likely to continue not only until November, but also until next year.

Bayk: We have entrusted the management of the process to Öcalan

Regarding the reason for the lack of direct contact between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and KCK, Bayk said that they have entrusted the responsibility of managing the process to Öcalan.He said that Öcalan was told that he could manage the process on behalf of the movement and that is why the government considered him as its main party.

Bayk emphasized that although the initiative lies with Öcalan, he also considers the views of the movement and the Kurdish people and that their opinions, demands and criticisms are taken into account.

He considered Öcalan's role in the current process important and said that the mission given to him is to communicate with the government on behalf of the movement, not to act independently and without coordination.

Bayk: Kurds demand their basic rights

Regarding the PKK's demands from the Turkish government, Bayk said that these demands are clear and that the Kurds have fought and paid heavy prices for their rights over the past 50 years.He said that Kurds want to speak with their identity, language and culture and live freely in their own land, adding: "This is our natural right and we do not want anything more from the Turkish government."

Bayk also said that they do not want the division of Turkey or the formation of an independent state, but rather an end to the pressures and the recognition of the rights of the Kurds.

Referring to the Turkish constitution, he said that so far there have been no specific rights for the Kurds in the country's constitution and that the policy of denial towards the Kurds has continued. According to Bayk, changes must be made in Turkish laws and the rights of the Kurds should be recognized in the constitution.

Bayk: PKK will not lay down its arms if Öcalan is not released

Regarding the issue of PKK disarmament, Bayk said that the organization decided to dissolve itself at its 12th congress and demanded that Öcalan be able to operate politically.He stressed that the law intended by the Turkish government cannot be fully implemented until Öcalan is physically released.

Bayk said that if Öcalan is not released, they will not lay down their weapons and will not go to Turkey. He added that if they lay down their weapons, the Kurds should be given the opportunity to engage in political activities and the laws should be changed.

He also warned that if there is no change in Turkish laws, the process of arresting and eliminating Kurds will continue and Turkey will suffer from the continuation of this approach.

Bayk: We do not love weapons

Bayk said that they are ready to lay down their weapons and added: "We do not love weapons; we took up arms to defend our people."

He stressed that they do not want another war and have announced this position to the international community, but they want guarantees for disarmament.Bayek said the Turkish government also views the process with skepticism, adding that the PKK has been dissolved organizationally, but that does not mean that what he called the "spirit of the PKK" in Kurdish society has disappeared.

He also said that mistakes have been made over the past 50 years, which has prevented them from achieving the desired results. According to him, they have concluded that continuing the same way may pose risks.

Bayek stressed that they are still a militant movement and have not stopped fighting for the freedom and rights of their people.

Bayek: PKK is now active in a political way

Regarding the reactions to the dissolution of the PKK, he said that some people did not accept the decision and some had doubts, but according to him, this situation did not last long.Bayek said that the PKK is now active politically, adding that they will never give up their demands for the freedom and rights of the Kurdish people and that their struggle includes all nations.

Regarding the future of PKK members after laying down their arms, he said that these people will serve their people and have put aside their personal lives for the freedom of their people and land.

Bayek called for Kurdish unity

Regarding relations with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (PDK) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (YNK), Bayek said that a historic opportunity has been created for Kurdish unity.

He announced that they are ready to sit at the negotiating table with all parties without any preconditions and work for Kurdish national unity.

Bayek also said that the existence of the Kurdistan Regional Government is not a threat and that all Kurds must defend the achievements of the Kurdistan Region. He claimed that some governments want to weaken the position of the Kurdistan Region.According to Bayk, Öcalan has requested a meeting with the leaders of the PDK and YNK, and so far some meetings have been held between their representatives and the Kurdistan Region officials, and the parties have received each other's views.

Bayk on the integration of SDF forces: The autonomy of Kurdish areas must be preserved

Regarding the issue of the integration of SDF forces into the structure of the Syrian government, Bayk said that "democratic integration" does not mean surrendering everything to the government.

He emphasized that the Kurdish areas of Syria must enjoy a form of autonomy and claimed that the Syrian government is trying to adopt the same approach in northern and eastern Syria that the Baath regime followed in the past.

Bayk called on the Kurds not to accept the "Baathist mentality" again, and referring to the recent developments in Kobani and the killing of Sipan Hozni, he said that the Kurdish areas of Syria have paid a heavy price and played a role in the defeat of ISIS.Baik: Criticisms about Mazloum Abdi's new position are coming

Regarding the appointment of Mazloum Abdi as an advisor to the Syrian President, Bayik said that Abdi had previously announced that he would not accept any government position and would remain among his people, and according to him, this position was correct at the time.

He added that Abdi ultimately accepted the position of advisor to Ahmed al-Sharaa, and if this action had been taken in the name of the Kurds, it would have been a different matter.

Bayk: Only Kurds can be true friends of Kurds

Regarding who he considers friends of Kurds, Bayk said that friendship with Kurds can only be spoken of if Kurds themselves are friends and allies with each other, and outside of that, no power can be introduced as a friend of Kurds.

At the same time, he said that this issue does not mean cutting off ties with other parties.

Bayk: Integration of YBŞ into the structure of the Iraqi government is a positive step

Regarding the issue of handing over weapons to the Sinjar Resistance Units (YBŞ), Bayk said that the Yazidi Kurds want the Iraqi government to take steps for their democratic integration.

He said that if this process is implemented, it will be a positive step and it seems that the Iraqi government also wants to resolve this issue.

Bayk claimed that the PDK, Turkey and Iran do not want such a process to take place.Bayek: Resolving the Makhmour camp issue depends on the success of the current process

Regarding the future of the Makhmour camp, Bayek said that if the current process in Turkey comes to fruition, the Makhmour camp issue can also be resolved.

He said that the Turkish and Iraqi governments have made decisions to return the residents of the Makhmour camp to Turkey, but necessary guarantees must be provided for such a measure to be implemented.

Bayek described Qandil as the "fortress of the Kurds" and said that they will not surrender the residents of Qandil to any party and that they must defend themselves.

He also considered the protection of Qandil as the duty of all Kurds.

Bayek concluded by stating that if the current process does not come to fruition, they will be ready for a major war and will not stop fighting until their goals for the Kurdish people are realized.