Masrour Barzani: We are waiting for the readiness of other parties to form a government

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, referring to the process of forming the tenth cabinet, announced that the Kurdistan Democratic Party has expressed its readiness to form a new government since the elections and that whenever the other parties are ready, this party will also be ready to form a government.

According to KurdPress, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, in an interview with reporters in Duhok regarding the latest status of the formation of the new cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government, stated: We hope that the government will be formed; we have been hoping that the new government will be formed since the elections.

He added: "Whenever the other parties are ready to form a government, we are also ready.»

In another part of his speech about the Kurdistan Region’s share of the Iraqi general budget, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region said: “We have once again emphasized that the Kurdistan Region’s share, based on the census conducted by the Iraqi government, is 14.14 percent.”

Masrour Barzani added: “This figure is despite the fact that the disputed areas between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region have not been included in this calculation, and if these areas were also taken into account, the Kurdistan Region’s share would have been much higher.”

He also emphasized that we do not consider any share less than 14.14 percent to be fair, and said that this issue has been officially rejected by the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Council of Ministers.