Democratic Party officials announced the possibility of forming a regional government in October

Some officials of the Kurdistan Democratic Party announced progress in talks with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan to form a new regional government, and announced that Masrour Barzani and Qobad Talabani had discussed the formation of a government, negotiations between the two parties, and the activation of the parliament in a meeting.

According to KurdPress, Mahmoud Mohammad, spokesman for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, announced that Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, and Qobad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister, had met with each other and good news in this regard will be published in the next one or two days.

Jafar Aymanki, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's election office, also spoke to reporters about the latest developments in the talks between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, saying that there is good understanding and trust between the two sides.He expressed hope that the new Kurdistan Regional Government will be formed in October, adding that “good news” will be heard in the coming days.

According to Rudaw, Masrour Barzani and Qobad Talabani met in Erbil over the past two days, and the meeting discussed the formation of the new Kurdistan Regional Government, negotiations between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union, the activation of the regional parliament, and several other issues.

The elections for the sixth term of the Kurdistan Regional Government were held on October 20, 2024, but nearly two years after the elections, the tenth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government has still not been formed. The activities of the Kurdistan Parliament have also faced a deadlock due to political differences, including over the equation of seats, the share of the two main parties in the government structure, and their reciprocal conditions.