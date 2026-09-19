کردپرس
Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to the United States; Meeting with Trump on the Agenda
News 2026-09-19 18:59 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
Text size:
Telegram WhatsApp

Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to the United States; Meeting with Trump on the Agenda

The Iraqi government spokesman announced the visit of Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi to the United States next week and announced that he will meet and talk with US President Donald Trump and a number of heads of state, in addition to attending the United Nations General Assembly.

 

 

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi announced that Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi will visit the United States next week.

Al-Aboudi said that during this visit, al-Zaidi will attend and speak at the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York and will meet with US President Donald Trump and heads of state from a number of other countries.The Iraqi government spokesman, noting that the Prime Minister's activities are carried out within the framework of Iraq's strategic relations with various countries, added that Al-Zaidi will also participate in a meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce during his trip.

According to Al-Aboudi, this part of the Iraqi Prime Minister's travel plan will be carried out with the aim of pursuing and strengthening economic and trade relations between Baghdad and Washington.

Read more
Previous and next articles
The law passed in the Turkish Parliament does not meet our demands
Previous article
The law passed in the Turkish Parliament does not meet our demands
Eurasia Review: The dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces was the result of a change in the balance of power
Next article
Eurasia Review: The dissolution of the Syrian Democratic Forces was the result of a change in the balance of power
Related stories

User comments

0 Comment
Rating:
(0)
Submitted comments will be published after moderator approval.