Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to the United States; Meeting with Trump on the Agenda

The Iraqi government spokesman announced the visit of Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi to the United States next week and announced that he will meet and talk with US President Donald Trump and a number of heads of state, in addition to attending the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi announced that Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi will visit the United States next week.

Al-Aboudi said that during this visit, al-Zaidi will attend and speak at the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York and will meet with US President Donald Trump and heads of state from a number of other countries.The Iraqi government spokesman, noting that the Prime Minister's activities are carried out within the framework of Iraq's strategic relations with various countries, added that Al-Zaidi will also participate in a meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce during his trip.

According to Al-Aboudi, this part of the Iraqi Prime Minister's travel plan will be carried out with the aim of pursuing and strengthening economic and trade relations between Baghdad and Washington.