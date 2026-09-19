Iraqi Prime Minister's Visit to the United States; Meeting with Trump on the Agenda
According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi announced that Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi will visit the United States next week.
Al-Aboudi said that during this visit, al-Zaidi will attend and speak at the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York and will meet with US President Donald Trump and heads of state from a number of other countries.The Iraqi government spokesman, noting that the Prime Minister's activities are carried out within the framework of Iraq's strategic relations with various countries, added that Al-Zaidi will also participate in a meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce during his trip.
According to Al-Aboudi, this part of the Iraqi Prime Minister's travel plan will be carried out with the aim of pursuing and strengthening economic and trade relations between Baghdad and Washington.
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