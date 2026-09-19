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Iraqi court sentences MP to 7 years in prison
News 2026-09-19 19:20 Reading time: 1 minute (0)
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Iraqi court sentences MP to 7 years in prison

The Iraqi Integrity Commission announced the issuance of a 7-year prison sentence for Baha Nouri, a member of the country's parliament, on charges of illegally acquiring wealth.

 

 

According to Kurdistan Press, the Iraqi Integrity Commission announced that the country's court has sentenced Baha Nouri, an Iraqi member of the parliament, to 7 years in prison on charges of illegally acquiring wealth.

According to the Iraqi Integrity Commission, during the investigation of this case, it was determined that the defendant's wealth had increased illegally and the value of his assets had reached 5.8 billion Iraqi dinars and 10.9 million US dollars.

Also, according to the court ruling, Baha Nouri has been ordered to return more than 40 billion Iraqi dinars as the value of the illegally acquired property and the related fine.

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