MSD calls for serious investigation into the possibility of ethnic motives in the murder of Sipan Hazni

Syria Service - The Syrian Democratic Council, condemning the murder of "Sipan Hazni" from the Hasakah Brigade, called for a serious, transparent and independent investigation into the incident, and emphasized that the possibility of ethnic motives in this murder must be investigated.

According to KurdPress, the Syrian Democratic Council (MSD) issued a statement stating that ignoring the murder of Sipan Hazni could pave the way for the repetition of such crimes, and emphasized that this incident should not be investigated solely as a criminal incident, but rather the possibility of ethnic motives and the targeting of Kurds should also be considered in the investigation process.In a written statement on the killing of Sipan Hazni, whose full name is Sami Sheikhmus Hasso, from the Hasakah Brigade, the Syrian Democratic Council strongly condemned the act, saying that the crime has characteristics that indicate that it specifically targeted Kurds and is no different from previous attacks against this community.

The MSD called for a serious and transparent investigation into the incident, stressing that Sipan’s killing should not be considered a mere criminal incident, but that the possibility of ethnic motivations behind this act should also be carefully examined.

The statement stated that the continuation of such attacks is a continuation of historically incorrect policies that have been pursued for decades by ignoring the Kurds and excluding them from the social scene. The MSD warned that the lack of accountability for this crime could lead to the continuation of this approach.The Syrian Democratic Council also warned the Syrian interim government of the consequences of ignoring such incidents, stating: “After all the sacrifices that the Kurds have made for the security of all of Syria, ignoring such crimes, which once again leads the Kurds to distance themselves from society and feel injustice, cannot be the basis for true justice and reconciliation.”

The MSD emphasized that true justice and reconciliation cannot be achieved by ignoring the identity of the victims, but by transparently confronting the facts and addressing the roots of the historical policy of ignoring the Kurds.

At the end of the statement, the council expressed its sympathy for the family and relatives of Sipan, mentioned his efforts in protecting the security of the region, and expressed its support for his family, wishing them patience and peace.