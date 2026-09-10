Damascus condemns Netanyahu's entry into Syrian territory

Syria Service - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Syrian interim government condemned the entry of Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the Israeli regime, into the Jabal al-Sheikh region in Syrian territory, describing it as a clear violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and international law.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Syrian interim government issued a statement stating that Benjamin Netanyahu's entry into the Jabal al-Sheikh region in Syria is a provocative act and a clear violation of Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law, and that the continued entry of Israeli forces and officials into Syrian territory is a serious threat to the security and stability of the region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Syrian interim government issued a statement regarding the entry of Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of the Israeli regime, into the Jabal al-Sheikh region in Syria.The ministry stressed in its statement that the continued Israeli incursions into the country represent a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region, and held Israel fully responsible for the consequences of these actions and violations.

This position of the Syrian Foreign Ministry was announced after Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Jabal al-Sheikh peak in Syrian territory on Wednesday, September 9, together with Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz.