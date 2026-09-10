Armed conflict in northern Aleppo leaves 6 dead and wounded

Syria Service - An armed conflict between members of two families in the town of Tamura in the northern countryside of Aleppo has killed three people and injured three others.

According to Kurdistan Press, following a dispute between two families in the town of Tamura, located near the city of Andan in northern Aleppo, a conflict broke out between the parties and then firearms were used, resulting in the deaths of three people and the injury of three others.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the incident occurred after a dispute between two families and the use of weapons.

The Observatory announced that after the death of a member of a family, the family members of the deceased person entered the conflict to take revenge, and the number of victims increased during this conflict.

The town of Tamura has previously witnessed clashes between members of two families.On August 7th, a violent clash broke out between members of two families in the area, resulting in one person being killed and another being seriously injured.