Explosion at temporary weapons depot in Idlib leaves 14 dead

Syria Service - An explosion at a temporary weapons depot near the city of Sarmada in northern Idlib province, Syria, has killed at least 14 people and injured 12, causing widespread damage to surrounding areas.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Media and Information Department of the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Defense announced that the explosion occurred in a "temporary warehouse for collecting weapons and war remnants" near the city of Sarmada in northern Idlib province, injuring eight people, including a number of ministry employees. Local sources also reported that 14 people were killed and 12 were injured.

According to a statement by the Media and Information Department of the Syrian Interim Government's Ministry of Defense, the explosion occurred in a place that the ministry described as a temporary warehouse for collecting weapons and war remnants.The statement added that a number of Syrian Defense Ministry employees were injured in the explosion.

No further details have been released yet about the cause of the explosion, the exact condition of the injured, and the extent of the damage to the site.