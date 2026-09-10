Arab League lifts sanctions on Syria

Syria Service - After about 15 years, the Arab League lifted political, economic and social sanctions imposed on Syria; however, this decision does not include former Syrian officials, and restrictions, including a ban on their leaving the country and the freezing of their assets, will remain in place.

According to Kurdistan Press, the Arab League Council decided to lift all political, economic and social sanctions imposed on Syria at the 166th ministerial meeting of the union. According to this decision, the sanctions imposed on the Syrian government and society will be lifted, but the restrictions on former Syrian officials will remain in place.According to the Noche TV channel, the Arab League Council's decision states that the lifting of sanctions does not include former Syrian officials, and that the ban on their departure from Syria and the freezing of their assets and properties will continue.

The Arab League Council also asked the Economic and Social Council of the Union to follow up on the implementation of the decision to lift the sanctions imposed on Syria.

Following the start of the Syrian crisis in November 2011, the Arab League had put pressure on the country's former government by imposing a series of economic and social sanctions. Now, with the new decision of the Union, most of these restrictions on Syria have been lifted.