The 7th Painting Exhibition in Kobani Opens Images

Syria Service - The 7th Painting Exhibition in the Baqei Khedo Cultural and Art Center in Kobani opened with the presence of 17 painters and the presentation of 50 works on the theme of Kurdish history and culture, and will continue for two days.

According to Kurdpress, the 7th Kobani Painting Exhibition opened today at the Baqei Khedo Cultural and Art Center in the city. The exhibition showcases 50 works by 17 painters, a significant portion of which were dedicated to Kurdish history, resistance, and culture.

According to Havar News Agency, the exhibition began with a minute of silence in honor of the victims. Then, Mirkhan Ismail, the joint deputy director of the Culture and Art Foundation, gave a speech on behalf of the foundation.

Ismail said in his speech: "This exhibition has been opened at the cost of the sacrifice of many victims.For this reason, we dedicate this exhibition to all the families and children of the victims.”

After that, the participating painters donated the painting “Aleppo’s Overwhelming” to his family.

The exhibition was held with the aim of presenting new works and supporting young artists, and a collection of works and different artistic styles were displayed.

Among the outstanding works of the exhibition, we can mention paintings about the resistance of the fighters, the victims, folk images of Kobani and various other topics.

The holding of this exhibition was said to reflect the interest of the Kobani community in art, as well as the need for the city to hold more cultural and artistic events.

At the end of the ceremony, the participating painters were honored and presented with a plaque of gratitude.

The seventh Kobani Painting Exhibition will last for two days.