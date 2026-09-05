Peshmerga forces must be removed from party command and integrated into the official institutions of the region

The head of the New Generation Movement, emphasizing that the Peshmerga is a legal and constitutional force, warned against the existence of paramilitary, partisan and private forces in the Kurdistan Region, and said that forces that take orders from individuals or parties must be disarmed or integrated into the official and legal structures of the region.

According to Kurdistan Press, Shaswar Abdul Wahid: Peshmerga is a legal and constitutional force, but there are paramilitary, partisan and private forces

Shaswar Abdul Wahid, head of the New Generation Movement, announced in a statement today, Friday: "The title "Peshmerga" and the Peshmerga forces are a legal and constitutional title and force, and there is no dispute on this issue. But in the Kurdistan Region, there are also paramilitary, partisan and private forces.He also stated: “Any military force that is not national and takes orders from an individual or party, meaning that it does not receive its orders from official and legal institutions, is considered a militia and must either be disarmed or fully integrated into the national and legal institutions of the region.”

Abdul Wahid added: “Over the past 10 years, the US-led coalition forces have spent billions of dollars trying to integrate just eight Peshmerga brigades, but so far this goal has not been achieved and they have not been able to integrate them.”

The head of the New Generation Movement also noted: “These brigades, along with other armed forces, continue to take orders in practice from individuals and parties, not from the official and legal institutions of the Kurdistan Region.”