Sulaymaniyah Court Sets Date for Retrial of Lahore Talabani’s Case

According to Kurdistan Press, Dana Taqiuddin, spokesperson for Lahore Talabani’s legal team, announced that the Sulaymaniyah Court has set Thursday, 9 / 10 / 2026, to hear the Lahore Sheikh Jangi case.

He added: Of the 12 people whose statements have not been received so far, the statements of the remaining six will be received on the same day.

Lahore Talabani, head of the Popular Front, was arrested along with his brother Pulad and a number of his associates during the “Lalezar” incident on August 22, 2025, after security forces surrounded his hotel in Sulaymaniyah. In this clash, it was officially announced that five people were killed and more than 20 were injured.The case has been delayed several times for more than a year, and the Popular Front claims that the case is being affected by political conflicts and party interference.