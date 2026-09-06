Syria Service - "Mazlum Abdi", an advisor to the interim Syrian presidency, emphasized that the Kurds in Syria are not seeking to form a separate structure, and said that the Kurds want to become one of the founding components of Syria while preserving their identity and that their achievements be preserved with constitutional guarantees.

According to KurdPress, "Mazlum Abdi", an advisor to the head of the interim Syrian government, commented on the developments in Syria, the rights of the Kurds, the process of drafting the constitution, relations with Turkey and his new role in the political structure of Syria, in an interview with the "Ilkay TV" channel, and said that the Kurdish community's objections to some new policies are understandable. He also emphasized that constitutional guarantees are necessary for the rights of the Kurds and the achievements achieved in the agreements of March 10 and December 29.Kurdish rights and constitutional guarantees

Mazlum Abdi said that the Kurds do not aim to create a separate structure in Syria, but rather that they want to become one of the founding components of the country with their own identity and that their achievements be guaranteed through the constitution.

Referring to the future process of drafting the Syrian constitution, he stated that a specific time has not yet been announced for the formation of the preparatory committee for the constitution, but it is expected that this committee will be formed within the next two to three months.

The former SDF commander called for the presence of Kurdish representatives in this committee and emphasized that the agreements of March 10 and December 29, in which decisions were made about the Kurds and the Kurdish language, need constitutional guarantees to consolidate and continue these achievements.Education in Kurdish

In another part of his speech, Abdi addressed the status of Kurdish language education and said that during the autonomous administration period, children from primary school to university had the opportunity to study in Kurdish.

He added that the right that the Syrian government has recognized today to teach Kurdish is backward compared to previous experience and that the Kurdish community must continue to defend its right to use its native language.

Referring to his childhood, Abdi also said that he was arrested for reading and writing Kurdish books.

He stated: “When I was 13 or 14 years old, I was arrested for Kurdish books and I was in prison for about a week.»

Kurdish community protests

The former SDF commander considered the Kurdish community's protests against some new policies and measures legitimate and said that the Kurdish language issue is not limited to the positions of some internal Syrian parties, but that the positions of other countries in the region also affect this process.

According to Abdi, the Kurds must continue to defend their will in the use of their native language, and their linguistic and identity rights must be taken into account in the future political and legal structure of Syria.

The impact of the Turkish process on Syria

Mazoum Abdi continued, referring to the process of resolving the Kurdish issue in Turkey, and said that the Kurdish issues in Turkey and Syria cannot be evaluated separately, because these two issues have affected each other for a long time.He said that in the past, Turkey considered the SDF as a threat to its national security, which led to a long period of conflict, but the current process of resolving the issue in Turkey could have a positive impact on Syria.

Abdi added that the process of resolving the Kurdish issue in Turkey and Turkish Kurdistan could also help resolve the Kurdish issue in Syria, and stressed that in the new stage, they are ready to develop relations with Turkey.

Abdi's new mission has not started

Abdi also said about his new role in the Syrian political structure that by the decision of the Syrian President, Ilham Ahmed became a member of the Syrian Parliament and he himself was appointed as an advisor to the President, but their new missions have not yet officially started.

He added that he will start his activities in Damascus after the completion of the measures related to the integration process.