Reopening the Kobani border crossing is essential for the region's economy

Syria Service - Syrian MP Farhad Shahin, emphasizing the importance of reopening the border crossing between Kobani and Turkish Kurdistan, considered this measure essential for the region's economy and called for the implementation of the Euphrates water transfer plan to Kobani. He also commented on the spread of drugs, the situation of prisoners, Kurdish language education and the official recognition of Kobani University by the Syrian government.

According to KurdPress, in an interview, referring to the service, social and educational problems in the Kobani region, Farhad Shahin, a representative of Kobani in the Syrian Parliament, emphasized the need to address the water crisis, reopen the Kobani border crossing, combat the spread of drugs and develop Kurdish language education, and called for the official recognition of Kobani University by the Syrian interim government."Farhad Shahin", a representative of Kobani in the Syrian Parliament, stated about the water problem in Kobani that during the Baath Party rule in Syria, there was a plan to transfer Euphrates water to Kobani, but this plan was not implemented and was eventually transferred to the "Safira" region.

Emphasizing the vital importance of implementing this project for the region, he said: "A decision to transfer water must be made so that future generations can also benefit from it."

The Syrian MP also considered the opening of the border crossing between Turkish Kurdistan and Kobani to be very important for the region's economy and announced that they would do their utmost to achieve this goal.

Warning about the spread of drugs

In another part of his speech, Shahin warned about the spread of drugs in Kobani and other Syrian cities.He called on the Syrian Parliament's Health Committee to establish specialized centers for the treatment of drug users and at the same time to put the necessary measures on the agenda to prevent the spread and distribution of drugs in society.

Request for the release of prisoners without charges

The Syrian parliamentarian also commented on the arrest of Muhammad Barak and other prisoners who, according to him, have not committed a crime.

Shahin said that the governor of Aleppo has promised that these people will be released in the near future. He emphasized: "Anyone who has not committed a crime must be released."

He added that if a positive result is not achieved in this regard, they will raise the issue in the Syrian Parliament's Defense Committee.

Criticism of the limitation of Kurdish language education

Regarding the education situation, Shahin also criticized the allocation of only three hours of Kurdish language education per week, saying that this amount is not enough and should be increased.He considered this a starting point, but stressed that a return to the conditions of the Baathist regime is no longer possible.

Shaheen also called for the official recognition of Kobani University by the Syrian interim government, saying: "Kobani University must be officially recognized by the government."