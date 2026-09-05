Do not negotiate stubbornly or you will lose everything

Iraqi MP Ahmad Haji Rashid informed the Kurdistan Regional Government’s negotiating team of the recommendations of Faleh Sari, the country’s Finance Minister, and said that Sari emphasized transparency, providing documents and records, and continuing dialogue and understanding, and asked the regional team to “not be stubborn or you will lose everything” in the negotiations.

According to Kurdistan Press, Ahmad Haji Rashid, a representative of the Justice Party faction in the Iraqi parliament, announced that Faleh Sari, the country’s Finance Minister, had made recommendations regarding the negotiation process and financial issues during a meeting with the Kurdistan Regional Government’s delegation.

According to Haji Rashid, the Iraqi Finance Minister emphasized to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s delegation that they should not hide anything and provide all the documents and records recorded to the Iraqi side in a transparent manner.Sari also stressed the need for cooperation and understanding, and urged the regional delegation not to adopt a stubborn and inflexible approach in the negotiations, lest it “lose everything.”

The Iraqi Finance Minister went on to emphasize transparency, understanding, and continued cooperation between the two sides.