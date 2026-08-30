Baghdad awaits Kurdistan Region's participation in budget meetings

Iraqi MP Ahmed Haji Rashid announced that Baghdad is awaiting the Kurdistan Region's position to participate in budget meetings, and the Kurdish delegation has not participated in these meetings so far.

According to Kurdistan Press, Iraqi MP Ahmed Haji Rashid announced that Baghdad is awaiting the Kurdistan Region's position to participate in budget meetings.

According to "Avineh", Ahmed Haji Rashid said that a strategic meeting on the budget was held at the Iraqi Ministry of Finance from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

He added that this was their second meeting in one day and that a budget expert based in the UAE, who is responsible for monitoring the budgets of four countries, provided a detailed analysis of Iraq's budget mechanisms.

The Iraqi MP also said that the Kurdish delegation has not participated in these meetings so far.He added: "The Iraqi Finance Minister asked me to inform them and I am waiting for their position on their participation."