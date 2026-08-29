According to KurdPress, Hadi al-Amiri, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Badr Organization, in a meeting with the sheikhs of the country's tribes, announced that they would begin the process of approving the Popular Mobilization Forces law. Al-Amiri said: "We will approve the Popular Mobilization Forces law and we have discussed this matter with the Prime Minister and he also supports this measure." He also stated in defense of the Iraqi resistance groups that the members of these groups are "wise" people who have defended Iraq and its sovereignty and fought against the occupying forces and ISIS.The plan to transform the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) into a general organization under the supervision of the Supreme National Security Council and the Iraqi Army was put to a vote in the Iraqi parliament on December 26, 2016, after months of consideration and deliberation, and became law. However, in March 2025 (Esfand 1403), former Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani withdrew the draft law on the service and retirement of the PMF from the country's parliament. The withdrawal of the draft law was aimed at reducing political differences and preventing it from affecting the sessions of the House of Representatives, since the holding of sessions was tied to the inclusion of this law on the parliamentary agenda. Despite the announcement of the agenda and the setting of the dates for the sessions, the parliament witnessed continuous closure of sessions and the failure to meet the legal quorum for their holding due to disagreements over the passage of this law - which caused great controversy and was also opposed by the United States.