Dissolution of the SDF is positive, but implementation of the agreement must be guaranteed

Syria Service - "Ahmet Yildiz", Turkey's representative to the United Nations, positively assessed the recent developments in Syria, especially the dissolution of the SDF and the process of its integration into the Syrian army, and emphasized that the implementation of the provisions of the agreement between the parties must be guaranteed and consolidated over time. He also strongly criticized the Israeli airstrikes on Syria, describing these attacks as a widespread violation of the law and a "very extreme" action.

According to Kurdistan Press, "Ahmet Yildiz", Turkey's representative to the United Nations, on the sidelines of the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria, explained Ankara's position on the dissolution of the SDF and the integration of its forces into the Syrian army and security forces, and said that Turkey welcomes the recent developments, but time is needed to ensure the implementation of the agreements made.Yildiz also expressed hope that Syrian authorities would take Turkey’s security concerns into account in the process of integrating the SDF into the country’s military and security structures.

In response to Rudaw’s question about whether the case was closed from Ankara’s perspective, given Turkey’s main demand for the SDF to cease operating as an independent military force, Ahmet Yildiz, Turkey’s UN ambassador, said: “I would say frankly that the developments are positive, but the implementation of the agreed condition must be ensured over time.”

Regarding Ankara’s satisfaction with the process of integrating the SDF into the Syrian army and security forces, the Turkish ambassador to the UN also said that he did not intend to comment on the details of the process to the public due to its sensitivity and domestic importance. However, he stressed that he expected the Syrian authorities to take Turkey’s security concerns into account.These statements came after the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Mazloum Abdi, announced the dissolution of the SDF as an independent military force and the beginning of the process of its integration into the Syrian army.

Announcing this decision, Abdi said that Syria has entered a new phase and that the SDF, accepting full responsibility, is announcing the end of its activities as an independent military force.

Turkey strongly criticizes Israeli attacks on Syria

In another part of his interview with Rudaw, Ahmet Yildiz also explained Turkey's position on Israeli attacks on Syrian soil and strongly criticized the country's airstrikes, saying: "This is very bad. This is a very widespread violation of all laws, and this approach to threats is also very unilateral and extreme."

Israel has targeted targets on Syrian soil hundreds of times since the start of the Syrian war in 2011.In the most recent case, Israeli warplanes targeted the Abu al-Dhuhur military airbase in Idlib province on August 18.

Yildiz’s positions come as Turkey simultaneously emphasizes the need to implement agreements regarding the integration of the SDF into the military and security structures of the Syrian government and calls on Damascus to take Ankara’s security concerns into account in this process.