The integration of the "SDF" with the Syrian forces is an important step to strengthen security and stability

Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, announced in a message: I consider the process of integrating the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) with the Syrian government forces as an important development in strengthening the security and stability of the country of Syria.

According to KurdPress, Nechirvan Idris Barzani, the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, announced in a message: I welcome the significant progress in the process of integrating the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (SDF) with the Syrian government forces, as well as the steps taken to implement the agreements reached between them. I consider this an important development in strengthening the security and stability of Syria, and I call on all Kurdish parties and various Syrian groups to support these measures and help them succeed.The message of the President of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region regarding the integration of the “Syrian Democratic Forces” into the structures of the Syrian government continues: I highly value and respect and praise the wise vision of His Excellency President “Ahmed al-Sharaa”, his responsible approach in resolving issues through dialogue and mutual understanding, as well as his leadership in guiding Syria towards a better future. I also thank and appreciate the role and efforts of His Excellency “Mazlum Abdi” in ensuring the success of this process.

In another part of Mr. Barzani’s message, it is mentioned: We eagerly await the completion of this process; a process that will initiate a new stage in Syria; a stage in which the rights of all citizens with all its ethnicities, minorities and religions are guaranteed and the country is led towards peace, security, stability, reconstruction and greater prosperity.Barzani: I welcome the US decision to remove Syria from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism

The head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region announced in another part of his message: I also welcome the decision of the United States of America to remove Syria from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism; an important step that is considered in line with supporting the revival, stability and prosperity of Syria, as well as helping the country return to its natural position in the region and the world.

In the final part of Nechirvan Barzani's message, it is stated: We hope that this step will help build a secure future that guarantees the rights of all elements of Syrian society, opens broader horizons for the development of relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and expands cooperation in various fields in a way that provides mutual benefits.